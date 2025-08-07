Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Magnite Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Magnite MGNI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Magnite, revealing an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 34.94% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Magnite is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $18.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $19.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $13.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $39.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Magnite's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Magnite analyst ratings.

About Magnite

Magnite Inc is one of the supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm generate its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Magnite: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Magnite's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnite's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Magnite adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

