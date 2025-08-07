Where Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 7 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $420.41, a high estimate of $570.00, and a low estimate of $333.00. Observing a 21.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $346.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $570.00 $500.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $348.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $490.00 - Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $342.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $550.00 $403.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $415.00 $390.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $395.00 $333.00 Martin Auster Raymond James Raises Outperform $424.00 $370.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $329.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $449.00 $304.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $400.00 $325.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $405.00 $312.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $478.00 $377.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $385.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $338.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $404.00 $364.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $359.00 $336.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Raises Buy $384.00 $328.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $287.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $377.00 $320.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $360.00 $300.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.26% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -36.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

