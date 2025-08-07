Where Amplitude Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Amplitude AMPL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amplitude, revealing an average target of $16.2, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 5.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $15.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Amplitude among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amplitude. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amplitude compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Amplitude's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a Software company that provides a Digital Analytics Platform that helps companies analyze their customer behavior within digital products. The Company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and also it offers customer support related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support services, and application training. The company generates revenue primarily through selling subscriptions to the platform. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Amplitude: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Amplitude's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amplitude's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -27.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amplitude's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amplitude's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

