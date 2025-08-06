5 Analysts Assess Vornado Realty: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Vornado Realty VNO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $41.8, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.48% lower than the prior average price target of $42.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vornado Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $42.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $48.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $37.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vornado Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vornado Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vornado Realty: A Closer Look

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: Vornado Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Vornado Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 168.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

