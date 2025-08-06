Deep Dive Into Henry Schein Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Henry Schein HSIC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.83, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.34% lower than the prior average price target of $78.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Henry Schein is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $78.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $78.00 $86.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $75.00 $80.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $72.00 $82.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Henry Schein's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Henry Schein's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Henry Schein analyst ratings.

Get to Know Henry Schein Better

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company's reportable segments are Global Distribution and Value-Added Services; Global Specialty Products; and Global Technology. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global Distribution and Value-Added Services segment, which includes distribution to the dental and medical markets of national brand and corporate brand merchandise, as well as equipment and related technical services.

Financial Milestones: Henry Schein's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Henry Schein's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.13%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Henry Schein's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.