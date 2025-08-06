What Analysts Are Saying About Caesars Entertainment Stock

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Caesars Entertainment CZR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Caesars Entertainment, revealing an average target of $38.92, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A 0.97% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $39.30.

The standing of Caesars Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $32.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $43.00 $45.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $36.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $47.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Caesars Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Caesars Entertainment's Background

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Financial Milestones: Caesars Entertainment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Caesars Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

