Riot Platforms Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Riot Platforms RIOT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Riot Platforms, presenting an average target of $16.62, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $13.75. This current average reflects an increase of 1.34% from the previous average price target of $16.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Riot Platforms by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Neutral $13.75 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $18.00 $18.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Riot Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Riot Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Riot Platforms analyst ratings.

Discovering Riot Platforms: A Closer Look

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Financial Milestones: Riot Platforms's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Riot Platforms's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 118.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 143.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.