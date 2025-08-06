A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Fox Through 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Fox FOXA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fox, presenting an average target of $62.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $58.44, the current average has increased by 6.09%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $58.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $63.00 $61.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $45.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fox compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fox's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fox's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fox analyst ratings.

About Fox

Fox operates in two segments: cable networks and television. Cable networks primarily includes Fox News, Fox Business, and several pay-TV sports stations. Television primarily includes the Fox broadcast network, 29 owned and operated local television stations, of which 18 are affiliated with the Fox network, and streaming platform Tubi, which is not subscription-based and is completely ad-supported. Fox effectively sold most of its entertainment assets to Disney in 2019, so it no longer creates entertainment content and relies heavily on live news and sports, with nearly all tied to the pay-TV bundle. The Murdoch family controls Fox.

Breaking Down Fox's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fox's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fox's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fox's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.7, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.