Assessing Liberty Global: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Liberty Global LBTYA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.6, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $10.60. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.37% lower than the prior average price target of $13.65.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Liberty Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Polo Tang UBS Raises Neutral $11.80 $10.60 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Nayab Amjad Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Polo Tang UBS Lowers Neutral $10.60 $13.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Liberty Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Liberty Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Liberty Global: A Closer Look

Liberty Global is a holding company with interests in European telecom companies in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and Slovakia. Liberty owns the main cable network in each of these geographies and has pursued a strategy since 2016 to merge or partner with mobile network operators to be able to offer converged services. Liberty also owns minority stakes in other media, entertainment, and cloud companies.

Key Indicators: Liberty Global's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Liberty Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.96% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Global's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -220.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -21.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liberty Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

