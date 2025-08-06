6 Analysts Have This To Say About Hamilton Lane

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Hamilton Lane HLNE in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hamilton Lane, revealing an average target of $159.5, a high estimate of $168.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.84% increase from the previous average price target of $158.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Hamilton Lane among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $168.00 $160.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $145.00 $153.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $162.00 $161.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $162.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $161.00 $166.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $147.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hamilton Lane's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hamilton Lane's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hamilton Lane's Background

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Financial Milestones: Hamilton Lane's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hamilton Lane showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.06% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

