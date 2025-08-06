Where Devon Energy Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Devon Energy DVN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.73, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.59% from the previous average price target of $43.18.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Devon Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $41.00 $46.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $56.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Devon Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Devon Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Devon Energy's Background

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Devon Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Devon Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.8% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.1%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

