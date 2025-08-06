Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss DoubleVerify Holdings Stock

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on DoubleVerify Holdings DV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DoubleVerify Holdings, revealing an average target of $19.4, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 3.58%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DoubleVerify Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $13.00 $12.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DoubleVerify Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering DoubleVerify Holdings: A Closer Look

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

DoubleVerify Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DoubleVerify Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.25% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

