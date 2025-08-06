Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific SMLR has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $79.25, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 29.92% from the previous average price target of $61.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Semler Scientific among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $60.00 $61.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $61.00 - Matt Galinko Maxim Group Announces Buy $95.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $101.00 -

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Semler Scientific's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Inc is a United States based company that is engaged in providing technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary products and services that assist customers, including insurance plans, physicians, and risk assessment groups, in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. The company markets its vascular-testing product under the QuantaFlo brand, which is a four-minute in-office blood flow test. also invest in bitcoin and have adopted bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset. Company's healthcare technology solutions business is predominant operational focus, providing cash flows and enabling it to pursue bitcoin.

Understanding the Numbers: Semler Scientific's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Semler Scientific's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -43.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Semler Scientific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 814.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Semler Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Semler Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 16.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

