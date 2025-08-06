Demystifying Aflac: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Aflac AFL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $104.83, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $104.00, the current average has increased by 0.8%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Aflac by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $111.00 $114.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $103.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $100.00 $96.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $98.00 $96.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Aflac's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aflac analyst ratings.

About Aflac

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling the majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work, and also reaches out to its customers outside of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Aflac: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Aflac faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -36.49% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aflac's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

