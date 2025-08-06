A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Hologic Through 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Hologic HOLX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.43, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 10.3%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Hologic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $72.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $65.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $60.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $68.00 $62.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $70.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hologic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hologic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hologic's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hologic: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hologic's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

