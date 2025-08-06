The Analyst Verdict: IAC In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of IAC IAC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IAC and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $51.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.82%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of IAC among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $45.00 $49.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $57.00 $61.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $47.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for IAC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IAC's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IAC analyst ratings.

About IAC

IAC Inc is comprised of businesses including Angi Inc, Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its Digital and Print businesses. Angi segment offers repairing and remodeling homes to cleaning and landscaping services. Care.com segment is a online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets and homes and for caregivers to connect with families seeking care services. Search segment consists of a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes business-to-business partnership operations.

Key Indicators: IAC's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, IAC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.48% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: IAC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.