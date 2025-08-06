Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss DuPont de Nemours Stock

Analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours DD over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DuPont de Nemours, revealing an average target of $88.5, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.95% from the previous average price target of $82.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DuPont de Nemours by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $92.00 $87.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $81.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $85.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $79.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $93.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DuPont de Nemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DuPont de Nemours's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025, which will be named Qnity.

A Deep Dive into DuPont de Nemours's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DuPont de Nemours's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.61% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -19.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, DuPont de Nemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

