A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cardiff Oncology Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cardiff Oncology CRDF during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.62, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 27.89% lower than the prior average price target of $17.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Cardiff Oncology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $10.00 $18.00 Kevin DeGeeter Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $19.00 - Maury Raycroft Jefferies Announces Hold $3.50 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cardiff Oncology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cardiff Oncology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cardiff Oncology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cardiff Oncology's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cardiff Oncology analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers with the greatest unmet medical need. It is focusing on clinical programs in indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer ("mCRC"), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma ("mPDAC"), small cell lung cancer ("SCLC"), and triple negative breast cancer ("TNBC"). Geographically, the company only operates in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cardiff Oncology

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cardiff Oncology's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cardiff Oncology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11528.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cardiff Oncology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -21.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cardiff Oncology's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

