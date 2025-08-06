12 Analysts Have This To Say About Toast

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Toast TOST, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Toast, revealing an average target of $49.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 10.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $44.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Toast is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $50.00 $47.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $46.00 $40.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $54.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $48.00 - Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $39.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Toast. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Toast compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Toast's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Toast's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Toast

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Toast: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Toast's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Toast's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toast's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toast's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Toast adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

