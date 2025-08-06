Where Sonic Automotive Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sonic Automotive SAH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $84.86, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a 10.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $77.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sonic Automotive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Raises Buy $80.00 $76.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $74.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Underweight $72.00 $65.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $72.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $80.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Announces Buy $76.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sonic Automotive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sonic Automotive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sonic Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sonic Automotive's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive is one of the largest auto dealership groups in the United States. The company has 108 franchised stores in 18 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus 18 EchoPark used-vehicle stores, 16 collision centers, and 14 powersports locations. The franchise stores derive revenue from new and used vehicles plus parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 86% of franchise new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 59% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at about 25%. 2024's revenue was $14.2 billion, with Texas and California comprising 51% of the total. EchoPark's portion was $2.1 billion.

Understanding the Numbers: Sonic Automotive's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sonic Automotive displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sonic Automotive's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonic Automotive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.04.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

