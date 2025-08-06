Assessing Fidelity National Info: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Info FIS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fidelity National Info, revealing an average target of $85.75, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average represents a 0.29% decrease from the previous average price target of $86.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fidelity National Info. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $88.00 $92.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $85.00 $84.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $86.00 $82.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $84.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fidelity National Info's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fidelity National Info's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Fidelity National Info Better

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Understanding the Numbers: Fidelity National Info's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelity National Info's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.59% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Info's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

