Assessing Cisco Systems: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Cisco Systems CSCO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $72.27, along with a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.62% from the previous average price target of $67.15.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cisco Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $74.00 $70.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $72.00 $72.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $73.00 Shiwen Li CICC Announces Outperform $78.00 - Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Overweight $77.00 - Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $73.00 $65.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $67.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $64.00 $60.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $68.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $65.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $61.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $74.00 $63.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cisco Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cisco Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cisco Systems analyst ratings.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cisco Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

