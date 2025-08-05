Demystifying Ford Motor: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Ford Motor F, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ford Motor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.58, the current average has increased by 12.21%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Ford Motor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $11.00 $10.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.50 $9.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $9.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Ford Motor: A Closer Look

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

