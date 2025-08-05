Deep Dive Into Oracle Stock: Analyst Perspectives (35 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 35 analysts have evaluated Oracle ORCL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 10 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 10 6 12 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Oracle, revealing an average target of $226.54, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.43% increase from the previous average price target of $189.68.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Oracle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $295.00 $220.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $315.00 $240.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $280.00 $250.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $300.00 - Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $215.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $270.00 $190.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $245.00 $235.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $180.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $195.00 $145.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $200.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $196.00 $186.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $221.00 $202.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $195.00 $145.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $240.00 $205.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $135.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $215.00 $180.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $180.00 $150.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $240.00 $200.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $220.00 $156.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $246.00 $195.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $190.00 $130.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $186.00 $160.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $160.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $200.00 $175.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Oracle's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

A Deep Dive into Oracle's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Oracle's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.31% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.