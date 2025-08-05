Oshkosh Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Oshkosh OSK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $141.62, along with a high estimate of $188.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. Marking an increase of 15.72%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $122.38.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Oshkosh by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $160.00 $148.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $164.00 $149.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $188.00 $169.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $148.00 $111.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $149.00 $119.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $131.00 $124.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $103.00 $90.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $106.00 $92.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $169.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $93.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $147.00 $137.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $119.00 $99.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Oshkosh's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Oshkosh's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Financial Milestones: Oshkosh's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Oshkosh faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.03% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

