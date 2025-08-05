Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Amphenol

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Amphenol APH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amphenol, revealing an average target of $113.8, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $100.67, the current average has increased by 13.04%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amphenol is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $120.00 $110.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $126.00 $102.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $118.00 $113.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $91.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $106.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $102.00 $90.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $105.00 $88.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $85.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Chris Snyder Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Amphenol's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Amphenol's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amphenol Better

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Financial Insights: Amphenol

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 56.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

