17 Analysts Assess Palantir Technologies: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Palantir Technologies PLTR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 7 2 0 Last 30D 2 2 6 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Palantir Technologies, revealing an average target of $157.24, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 24.06% increase from the previous average price target of $126.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Palantir Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $177.00 $158.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $115.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $98.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $180.00 $178.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $45.00 $40.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $110.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $155.00 $110.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $160.00 $80.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $182.00 $170.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $170.00 $170.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $178.00 $155.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $170.00 - Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $155.00 $130.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $116.00 $94.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Palantir Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Palantir Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Palantir Technologies's Background

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Palantir Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

