Where SolarEdge Technologies Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.71, with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $6.90. Marking an increase of 33.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.05.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $26.00 $14.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Underperform $18.00 $10.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $29.00 $18.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $27.00 $27.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $16.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $6.90 $6.90 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $12.00 $11.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $6.90 $6.90 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $6.90 $3.90 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SolarEdge Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

SolarEdge Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SolarEdge Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -44.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, SolarEdge Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

