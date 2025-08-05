7 Analysts Have This To Say About Energizer Hldgs

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Energizer Hldgs ENR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.43, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 4.62% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Energizer Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $23.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $27.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Energizer Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Energizer Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Energizer Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Energizer Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Energizer Hldgs

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the America. It has two product segments: Batteries & Lights and Auto Care. It earns maximum revenue from Batteries & Lights segment.

Breaking Down Energizer Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Energizer Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 20.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energizer Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Energizer Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 24.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

