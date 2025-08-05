Deep Dive Into Alaska Air Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Alaska Air Gr ALK in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Alaska Air Gr, revealing an average target of $56.25, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has increased by 9.59% from the previous average price target of $51.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Alaska Air Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $50.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $49.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Neutral $49.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alaska Air Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Alaska Air Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

