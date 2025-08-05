Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Essex Property Trust Stock

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Essex Property Trust ESS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $313.62, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. A 2.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $323.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Essex Property Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $309.00 $320.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $275.00 $355.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $307.00 $306.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $305.50 $301.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $295.00 $297.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $315.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $320.00 $344.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $317.00 $315.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $293.00 $314.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $355.00 $370.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $344.00 $329.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $328.00 $303.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Essex Property Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Essex Property Trust: A Closer Look

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 257 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Key Indicators: Essex Property Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Essex Property Trust's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 47.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

