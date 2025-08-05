ZoomInfo Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

ZoomInfo Technologies GTM underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Observing a 3.45% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ZoomInfo Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Underweight $9.00 $7.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZoomInfo Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ZoomInfo Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ZoomInfo Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ZoomInfo Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering ZoomInfo Technologies: A Closer Look

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Key Indicators: ZoomInfo Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, ZoomInfo Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.42% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

