Expert Outlook: APA Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of APA APA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 11 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for APA, presenting an average target of $21.13, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Marking an increase of 4.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of APA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $24.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $22.00 $24.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $14.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $19.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $23.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for APA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of APA's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About APA

APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.

APA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: APA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

