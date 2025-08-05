What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Krystal Biotech

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Krystal Biotech KRYS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $203.88, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has decreased by 3.63% from the previous average price target of $211.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Krystal Biotech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $192.00 $193.00 Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Neutral $176.00 $155.00 Bill Maughan Clear Street Announces Buy $190.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Krystal Biotech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Key Indicators: Krystal Biotech's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Krystal Biotech's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 94.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

