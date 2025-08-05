Deep Dive Into Hims & Hers Health Stock: Analyst Perspectives (3 Ratings)

Hims & Hers Health HIMS underwent analysis by 3 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hims & Hers Health, revealing an average target of $51.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 4.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $48.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $48.00 $45.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $40.00 $40.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Key Indicators: Hims & Hers Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 110.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Hims & Hers Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

