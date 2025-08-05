9 Analysts Assess Prothena Corp: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Prothena Corp PRTA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Prothena Corp, presenting an average target of $34.67, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 33.04% lower than the prior average price target of $51.78.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Prothena Corp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.00 $22.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $81.00 $110.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $29.00 $78.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $18.00 $40.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $14.00 $30.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $30.00 $48.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $78.00 $80.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Prothena Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Prothena Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prothena Corp analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Prothena Corp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Prothena Corp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5556.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2128.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.