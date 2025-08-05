Breaking Down Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sprouts Farmers Market SFM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sprouts Farmers Market, presenting an average target of $178.43, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $173.00. This current average has decreased by 0.04% from the previous average price target of $178.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Sprouts Farmers Market among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $173.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $176.00 $173.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $182.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $182.00 $196.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $173.00 - Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $173.00 $172.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprouts Farmers Market. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprouts Farmers Market. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sprouts Farmers Market's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sprouts Farmers Market displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

