Expert Outlook: D-Wave Quantum Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on D-Wave Quantum QBTS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated D-Wave Quantum and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 46.67% from the previous average price target of $13.05.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive D-Wave Quantum is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruben Roy Stifel Announces Buy $26.00 - David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Announces Buy $30.00 - Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $20.00 - Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $20.00 - David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $18.00 $12.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $12.00 $9.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $13.00 $8.50

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of D-Wave Quantum compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of D-Wave Quantum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Financial Milestones: D-Wave Quantum's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining D-Wave Quantum's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 508.56% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): D-Wave Quantum's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: D-Wave Quantum's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

