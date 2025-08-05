A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Arch Capital Group Through 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Arch Capital Group ACGL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $106.86, with a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.47%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arch Capital Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $102.00 $101.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $118.00 $124.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $107.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $108.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $101.00 $113.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $106.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arch Capital Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arch Capital Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Arch Capital Group Better

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company that writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients across various industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

A Deep Dive into Arch Capital Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Arch Capital Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.08% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.