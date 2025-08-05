What Analysts Are Saying About Bruker Stock

Ratings for Bruker BRKR were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bruker, revealing an average target of $45.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.99%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bruker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $40.00 $48.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $38.00 $40.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $46.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Lowers Buy $60.00 $70.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $61.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $40.00 $50.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $57.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $45.00 $50.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $48.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bruker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bruker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bruker compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bruker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bruker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Bruker's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bruker analyst ratings.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, applied markets, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The company operates in segments, namely, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from United States.

Bruker: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bruker's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.04% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bruker's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Bruker faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.