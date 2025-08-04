What Analysts Are Saying About Six Flags Entertainment Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Six Flags Entertainment FUN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Six Flags Entertainment, presenting an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average represents a 9.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $46.36.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Six Flags Entertainment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Yeh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $50.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $36.00 $43.00 Arpine Kocharyan UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $49.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $43.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $37.00 $42.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $50.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Six Flags Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Six Flags Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Six Flags Entertainment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Six Flags Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 98.85% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Six Flags Entertainment's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -108.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Six Flags Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Six Flags Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, Six Flags Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

