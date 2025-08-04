Expert Outlook: Verisk Analytics Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Verisk Analytics VRSK, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $317.8, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. This current average has increased by 0.76% from the previous average price target of $315.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Verisk Analytics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Lowers Outperform $315.00 $325.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $319.00 $317.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $300.00 $320.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $320.00 $295.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $335.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Verisk Analytics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is the leading provider of statistical, actuarial, and underwriting data for the United States' property and casualty insurance industry. Verisk leverages a vast contributory database and proprietary data assets to develop analytical tools helping insurance providers to better assess and price risk, achieve operational efficiency and optimize claim settlement processes. While Verisk also offers tools to quantify costs after loss events occur and to detect fraudulent activity, it is expanding into adjacent markets of life insurance, marketing, and non-US operations.

Understanding the Numbers: Verisk Analytics's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Verisk Analytics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 116.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 11.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

