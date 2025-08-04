Where argenx Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for argenx ARGX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated argenx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $788.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $1070.00 and a low estimate of $680.00. Observing a 1.62% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $776.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive argenx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Gordon JP Morgan Raises Overweight $830.00 $775.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1070.00 $1060.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $766.00 $700.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $774.00 $720.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $756.00 $741.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $715.00 $715.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $715.00 $715.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 Joel Beatty Baird Maintains Outperform $680.00 $680.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $708.00 $704.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $1065.00 $1100.00 Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Raises Buy $803.00 $796.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to argenx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to argenx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of argenx's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on argenx analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind argenx

Argenx is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapies for rare autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), was approved by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In 2022, Argenx also received FDA approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo, a subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart, offering a more convenient option compared with Vyvgart's intravenous administration. In 2024, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a rare immune-mediated neuromuscular disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Argenx is focused on innovation and developing its pipeline for treatments such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, thyroid eye disease, and Sjogren's Disease.

A Deep Dive into argenx's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining argenx's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 99.61% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, argenx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.