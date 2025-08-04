Expert Outlook: Lumentum Holdings Through The Eyes Of 18 Analysts

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Lumentum Holdings LITE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $92.56, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has increased by 8.89% from the previous average price target of $85.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lumentum Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $95.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $76.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $73.00 $65.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $90.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $105.00 $94.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $65.00 $75.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $40.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $78.00 $96.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $80.00 $82.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $94.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lumentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lumentum Holdings's Background

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Lumentum Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lumentum Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

