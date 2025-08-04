What Analysts Are Saying About MaxLinear Stock

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on MaxLinear MXL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MaxLinear, presenting an average target of $17.43, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $13.86, the current average has increased by 25.76%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MaxLinear by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $15.00 $10.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $13.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MaxLinear's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MaxLinear's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MaxLinear analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know MaxLinear Better

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. Its product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices.

Understanding the Numbers: MaxLinear's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MaxLinear's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -24.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MaxLinear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.