T. Rowe Price Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of T. Rowe Price Group TROW during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 2 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for T. Rowe Price Group, presenting an average target of $104.0, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Marking an increase of 5.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $98.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of T. Rowe Price Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $91.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $112.00 $110.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $102.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $110.00 $106.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $112.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $98.00 $90.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $91.00 $90.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $98.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Group compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of T. Rowe Price Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of June 2025, the firm had $1.667 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (50%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

