What Analysts Are Saying About Franklin Resources Stock

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Franklin Resources BEN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 2 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.12, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.88% from the previous average price target of $19.79.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Franklin Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $22.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $25.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $20.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $21.50 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $18.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $14.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Franklin Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Franklin Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of June 2025, Franklin had $1.606 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (41%), fixed-income (28%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted between retail investors (55% of AUM) and institutional accounts (42%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Franklin Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Franklin Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

