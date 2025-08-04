Where Expand Energy Stands With Analysts

Expand Energy EXE has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $135.42, with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $114.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.66% from the previous average price target of $128.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Expand Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $139.00 $134.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $139.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $121.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $120.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $139.00 $122.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $142.00 $141.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $112.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $139.00 $136.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $136.00 $103.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $141.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Expand Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Expand Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expand Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Financial Milestones: Expand Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Expand Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 632.8% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.51%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Expand Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.