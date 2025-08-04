Analyst Expectations For Phillips 66's Future

Phillips 66 PSX has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $136.93, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.95% from the previous average price target of $133.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Phillips 66 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $145.00 $144.00 Spiro Dounis UBS Raises Buy $143.00 $141.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $144.00 $147.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $147.00 $148.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $122.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $126.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $142.00 $135.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $133.00 - Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $148.00 $131.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $115.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $130.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $147.00 $149.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $138.00 $132.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Phillips 66's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

Financial Insights: Phillips 66

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Phillips 66 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.6% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

