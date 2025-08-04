Analyst Expectations For PBF Energy's Future

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of PBF Energy PBF, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.89, with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 23.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $19.33.

The perception of PBF Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $22.00 $21.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $29.00 $16.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $21.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $16.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $23.00 $22.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PBF Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

PBF Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PBF Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

